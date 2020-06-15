Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,650 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 44,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $10,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Shares of AVY opened at $113.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

