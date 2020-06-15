Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 29,108 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 304,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 246,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

