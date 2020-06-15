Korea Investment CORP Has $848,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 518.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,559,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

