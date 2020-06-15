Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.