Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 515,955 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Coty worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Coty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after buying an additional 570,498 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coty by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.