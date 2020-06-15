Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 71.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemours were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.43. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

