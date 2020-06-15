Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stake Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

