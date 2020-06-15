Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 670,860.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PRSP opened at $25.18 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last three months.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

