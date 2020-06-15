AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of AeroVironment worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of AVAV opened at $69.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

