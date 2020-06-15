Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $61,358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $8,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after buying an additional 108,938 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

