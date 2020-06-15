Short Interest in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Grows By 6.0%

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RDN stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.