PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

