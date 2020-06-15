39,088 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.