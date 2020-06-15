Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 30.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,972 shares in the company, valued at $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 133,653 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lannett by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 150,304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lannett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,080,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $7.26 on Monday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

