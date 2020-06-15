Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $318.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.45.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $266.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.