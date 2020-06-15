JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.07.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $411.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.21 and its 200-day moving average is $342.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 139.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.