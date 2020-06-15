Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.94 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,751,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 141,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

