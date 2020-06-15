Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

