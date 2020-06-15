Ajo LP Acquires New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 189,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $18,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $619.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

