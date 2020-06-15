Ajo LP Reduces Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,433 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

