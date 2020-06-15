Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,051 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. AlphaValue lowered CRH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $33.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

