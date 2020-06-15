Ajo LP Acquires Shares of 6,468 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $44.78 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

