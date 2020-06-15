Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NYSE ALB opened at $77.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

