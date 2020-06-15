Ajo LP Sells 441,444 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441,444 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

