Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after purchasing an additional 648,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $140,850,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK opened at $19.70 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.