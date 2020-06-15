Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

