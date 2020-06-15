Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 13,780 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.