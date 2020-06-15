Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,807 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.37% of Marchex worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.