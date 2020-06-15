Ajo LP Takes Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 115,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 110,245 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petmed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $33.86 on Monday. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,685,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,610. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

