Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.