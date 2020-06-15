Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 974,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,791 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.27% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 563,295 shares during the period.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 900,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,419,400.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,257,970 shares of company stock valued at $288,753 over the last three months.

GTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mackie downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.