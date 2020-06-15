Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 582,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,126.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $111,284.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 17,111 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $823,381.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $2,019,772. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

