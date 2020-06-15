iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

