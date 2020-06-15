Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 989.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $30.43 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

