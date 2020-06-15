Ajo LP Sells 652 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management increased its holdings in NVR by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $3,175.37 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,426.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

