LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $303,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,866,000 after buying an additional 483,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.