Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 120,822 Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Construction Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Construction Partners by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Construction Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.