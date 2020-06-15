Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 469 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

