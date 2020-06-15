Thrive Token (THRT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,928.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $306,972.06 and $1,928.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.78 or 0.05215279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.