MintCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $4.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

