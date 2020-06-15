Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0029

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $53,449.13 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00549992 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00090001 BTC.
  • Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00083278 BTC.
  • ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC.
  • Hush (HUSH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.
  • Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001080 BTC.
  • BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.
  • Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.
  • CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Cooper Companies Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Cooper Companies Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of Baxter International Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of Baxter International Inc
Fastenal Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC
Fastenal Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC
MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report