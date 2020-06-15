Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0029

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $53,449.13 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00549992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00090001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00083278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

