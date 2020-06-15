OWNDATA Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (OWN)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $175,925.37 and $9,047.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.
  • Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004831 BTC.
  • Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00068990 BTC.
  • Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00344554 BTC.
  • Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.
  • USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010443 BTC.
  • ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000527 BTC.
  • 1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016439 BTC.
  • EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012363 BTC.
  • VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Cooper Companies Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Cooper Companies Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of Baxter International Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of Baxter International Inc
Fastenal Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC
Fastenal Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC
MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report