Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Hits $12.13 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.61 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.78 or 0.05215279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011994 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

