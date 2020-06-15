Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,540.34

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $15,540.34 and $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00768662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028628 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00164609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00166473 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

