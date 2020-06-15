CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00469948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004733 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

