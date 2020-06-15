BitStash Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (STASH)

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded up 71% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One BitStash token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherFlyer. BitStash has a market capitalization of $31,073.93 and $270.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitStash has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.78 or 0.05215279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011994 BTC.

About BitStash

BitStash is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official website is bitstash.co . BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco . BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

