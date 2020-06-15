IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, IOST has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $79.54 million and approximately $79.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, ABCC and CoinZest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.78 or 0.05215279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011994 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,912,751,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,984,310,438 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Bitrue, DDEX, Bitkub, ABCC, CoinBene, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, Koinex, Cobinhood, CoinZest, GOPAX, BitMax, Upbit, Huobi, DigiFinex, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coineal, IDAX, IDEX, BigONE, Kucoin, WazirX, BitMart, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

