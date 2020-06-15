Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.38 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 235,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 175,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,188.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

