Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 209,378 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UGI by 62.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 112,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

