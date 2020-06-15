AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 259,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $42.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,035 shares of company stock worth $9,085,714. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

